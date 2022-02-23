City of Kelowna upgrading Old Vernon Rd. and Mill Creek Bridge

Existing bridge to be replaced and section of Old Vernon Rd. to be raised.

Work on Mill Creek Bridge and Old Vernon Road will start March 1.

“Work consists of replacing the existing timber bridge that is nearing the end of its service life,” said Steven Robertson, project manager. “In addition, Old Vernon Rd will be raised to accommodate flood flows in this area.”

Old Vernon Road will be closed between Airport Way and Spencer Road for approximately three to four weeks and traffic will be detoured to Bulman Road.

Construction hours are typically scheduled for Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Work will also occur outside of regular construction hours, including evenings and weekends to limit the time of active construction in the area to complete the project prior to the spring freshet.

The project is expected to be completed by spring.

Read More: Kelowna council to consider pot shop and a potentially higher building at public hearing

Read More: Kelowna airport collects $3.2M in federal funding to help with COVID costs

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna