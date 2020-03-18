City of Kelowna urges use of online services during COVID-19 restrictions

City hoping to reduce in-person visits to city hall during the COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Kelowna is encouraging its residents to use online services rather than going to city hall through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not all city services are offered online but various services are offered including the ability to listen to council meetings, participate in online public engagement exercises, report graffiti, request an inspection, apply for various permits, register a bylaw infraction and more. Utility bills can also be paid online through online banking services.

Visit kelowna.ca/onlineservices to search available services.

