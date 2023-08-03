Live traffic map as of 7:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. (Google)

Crash damages KLO Road bridge in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is urging drivers to avoid the bridge on KLO road after a crash caused damage

A crash has damaged the bridge on KLO Road in East Kelowna.

Until the City of Kelowna is able to repair the bridge, traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane.

The city of asking drivers to slow down, expect delays and take alternative routes when possible.

The incident will impact commuters on the morning of Friday, August 4.

More information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.

