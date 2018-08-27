City of Kelowna will update cultural plan with survey

Residents that fill out the survey will be entered to win a prize basket

Arts, culture and heritage enhance Kelowna’s vibrancy and help make it a great community to live, work and play.

The City of Kelowna wants to know what cultural activities residents participate in, where they participate and how the city, including organizations and residents, can enhance cultural growth. Residents are encouraged to take the survey at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/cultural-plan until end of day Sept. 3. Individuals who fill out the survey will be entered into a prize draw to win a picnic basket filled with local products.

“Since the launch of the first Cultural Plan in 2012, many organizations have grown, and new ones have emerged. The landscape of the Cultural District has changed with new developments, both commercial and residential, and new initiatives like Festivals Kelowna’s Pianos in Parks,” said Christine McWillis, cultural services manager. “We’re in the process of creating a final Cultural Report Card that will highlight overall progress since 2012, and we look forward to releasing the findings in early 2019.”

Residents can review the mid-term Cultural Report Card that looked at the progress made between 2012 and 2015 at kelowna.ca/culture. Some highlights include:

· The City’s operating support for professional arts organizations increased by 47 per cent since 2012

· For every dollar of operating support provided by the City, cultural organizations bring in $7.16 of earnings and $13.62 in support from other sources

· Ten venues in the Cultural District attract one million visits per year

· Civic cultural facilities deliver more than 1,700 programs and activities each year in Kelowna

An update to the Cultural Plan is intended to respond to the changes and challenges facing the community’s cultural needs and set a direction for the next five years.

The next phase of community engagement launching in September will seek feedback on the current Cultural Plans goals, and invite ideas for strategies on how to advance the plan.

