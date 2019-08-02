The concept art for the phase three improvements of Rutland Centennial Park. (City of Kelowna)

City of Kelowna’s $1.2M park upgrade in Rutland complete

Rutland Centennial Park now has a new garden, pathways, benches, landscaping, and playground.

Rutland residents can look forward to taking a walk in the newly renovated Rutland Centennial Park come tomorrow, as construction nears completion.

“The park is really coming together with these new features and additions,” said David James, planner specialist with the City of Kelowna.

“Between the new sports field, accessible playground, and the most recent improvements such as pathways and benches, the park offers something for everyone.”

The most recent construction in the park was the third of four phases, with the fourth to be completed in the next couple of years. So far, the project has cost the city approximately $1.2-million. Phase 4 will include an open community gathering space, washrooms, and an entry plaza feature.

A $50,000 federal government grant helped construct the park’s $250,000 accessible playground.

In a release, the City of Kelowna stated each completed phase marks “another step toward supporting a vibrant Rutland Town Centre.”

Enhancements have been taking place in the park since 2016 after the city’s acquisition of the undeveloped land beside Rutland Centennial Hall in 2015.

For more information on the upgrades at Rutland Centennial Park, go to kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

