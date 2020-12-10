City of Kelowna’s 2021 budget deliberations underway

Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the day

‘Champion of the environment’ wanted

The city is looking at hiring somebody to take on the city’s climate change goals, though city council has concerns regarding their pay.

The 2021 budget requests funding to hire a “champion of the environment” in a two-year term position. The cost to taxpayers would be nearly $200,000 in both 2021 and 2022 — about $125,000 of which would be salary. The rest would be for benefits and consulting costs. Council has starred the item and will revisit it at the end of the day.

The person in the role would help the city achieve environmental goals, helping to focus and bolster current environmental efforts.

They will lead a comprehensive review of the environmental policies, programs and actions and provide a comprehensive report with a series of recommendations for improvements and coordination. The position will also provide expert advice on environmental matters.

Questioned by council as to why the city couldn’t allocate the work within its current staff, city manager Doug Gilchrest said that would mean forgoing work that those staff members are currently doing, which he said was not feasible.

Coun. Maxine DeHart, while supportive of the role, said that the cost seems to be relatively high and she was hoping for a lower-salaried position.

Coun. Gail Given said that you could hire a regular staff member to tackle such initiatives for less, but the city would get less out of it.

City hall renos could be delayed again

City council will revisit potential renovations to city hall at the end of the day.

Councillors expressed concern about the proposed $4.7-million basement renovation project, of which taxation would cover $526,400.

The renovations, which have twice faced delays in 2017 and 2020, will allow staff currently occupying leased space on Lawrence Avenue to move into city hall.

Mayor Basran said he respected that councillors are looking to be responsible given the current circumstances, but it’s better in the long run to go forward with it now.

“Playing the long game, this will save us more money and be more fiscally prudent going forward,” Basran said, citing a lesser reliance on leased spaces.

Coun. Charlie Hodge contested, “I’m trying to find a spot to pare [the tax demand] back a bit. I’m not doing it to be seen; I think this is one spot we can do it.

Council moved to “star” the item, coming back to debate it at the end of the day.

More inspections needed

The Kelowna Fire Department is requesting one new fire inspector to help it catch up on building inspections.

Fire Chief Travis Whiting said the department is again lagging in terms of the number of inspections it can do, only making it to about 80 per cent of the places they should.

The department will, however, use $50,000 to support the analysis of future station locations for a new Glenmore fire hall.

Airport sees expected decrease

The Kelowna International Airport budget is in an entirely different spot than it was a year ago.

While last year the airport was preparing to hit more than 2.5 million passengers a year, passenger numbers nosedived amid the pandemic, as did ticket sales.

YLW seeing a revenue/budget decrease to $29 million from more than $56 million in 2019.

The airport does not have any impact on the tax burden.

Mayor Basran said the airport continues to be a leader, “not only in Canada, but across North America.”

In terms of projects, council approved $1.6 million for airside and groundside equipment replacement, air terminal building improvements and support for AIF Program initiatives.

‘Before we begin’

Prior to beginning budget deliberations, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said its important for the city to stick to its financial guns to ensure it can weather the storm, long term.

“Kelowna is a community that continues to attract new residents,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “Our population grew faster in 2020 than expected.”

He said the city needs to invest accordingly now to accommodate that enormous anticipated growth. Basran also reminded residents municipalities are not permitted to run a deficit.

City manager Doug Gilchrest said it’s important to recognize some residents are struggling but long term, the budget “reflects [council’s] priorities and the needs of our community.”

And they’re off

Kelowna city council has begun its deliberations on the city’s 2021 budget and by the end of the day, residents will have a better idea of what their next municipal tax bill will look like.

A preliminary version of the budget is calling for a 4.27 per cent increase in taxes — equivalent to a $90 annual increase ($7.50 per month) for the average single-detached home, according to the city.

City council will deliberate the 476-page document in full throughout the day.

Some of the more significant costs and projects outlined in the budget include eight new RCMP members, at a cost of nearly $400,000 in 2021 and rising to more than $1.4 million in the following two years; $33.4 million in renewal and upgrade projects; $12.7 million to develop more parks and green space; $1.9 million in new transportation projects; and almost $600,000 in support programs and initiatives to address the city’s complex social issues.

The sector with the largest budget increase is community safety, increasing $3.1 million to $43.6 million. About 91 per cent of that is allocated to the RCMP, which has a $39.4-million budget, an increase of $2.8 million. Bylaw services saw an increase of $36,000, bringing it to a total budget of $2.7-million. The rest of the community safety budget — around $1.5 million, an increase of $290,000 — is allocated to various safety and crime prevention projects.

You can view the budget in full on the city’s website.

A similarly sized tax hike of 4.47 per cent was proposed in Vernon’s 2020 budget deliberations, but council whittled it down to just 2.13 per cent, largely by pausing the infrastructure levy program — responsible for 1.9 per cent of the tax burden — for one year.

Last year, Kelowna halved its 2020 budget’s 4.15 per cent tax increase when it was given final approval in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The total tax increase from 2019 to 2020 ended up being 2.05 per cent.

Stay tuned here for live updates as deliberations progress.

