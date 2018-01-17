A series of open houses is planned to review the Imagine Kelowna “draft vision.”—Image: Capital News file

City of Kelowna’s Imagine Kelowna “draft vision” out for public review

Project looking at the type of city that its residents want to see in the future

The City of Kelowna says a significant milestone on its Imagine Kelowna journey has been reached with the introduction of a draft community vision.

“Kelowna residents of all ages and backgrounds answered the call in a big way to take part in creating an agile and responsive city by sharing what they value,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

“With more than 4,000 contributions, people can see how their aspirations, opportunities and challenges shaped the foundation of a new community vision. This vision will not only help Kelowna adapt and thrive in a constantly shifting world, it will help guide us as a community to work together to achieve this vision.”

Four open houses have been scheduled across the city to give residents an opportunity to review the draft goals, share their priorities and identify gaps to “help Kelowna thrive for generations to come,” says the city.

• Jan. 23, 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Plaza 33, 301 Hwy 33 (Rutland)

• Jan. 24, 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Parkinson Recreation Centre (Centre)

• Jan. 25, 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Capital News Centre (Mission)

• Jan. 26, 1 p.m. -2:30 p.m., UBC-Okanagan Campus

“Once the draft vision, principles and goals are introduced to the community for feedback, the results will be presented to Council in February, along with an introduction to Imagine Next, which is the partnership and planning framework that will help implement the vision. The final endorsement of Imagine Kelowna is planned for March,” said project manager, Rafael Villarreal.

For information about Imagine Kelowna, the journey so far and how to get involved, visit imagine.kelowna.ca. On the site, visitors can read the draft vision the many guest blog contributions from thought leaders about how they Imagine Kelowna.

“This is an exciting and complex time as we integrate the values important to the community into Council decisions, while finding a balance to serve the needs of all residents,” said Basran.

“We need to prepare our City to be future ready to the best of our abilities. The best way to do that is to keep the community engaged so it can guide us in shaping the future.”

