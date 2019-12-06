Kelowna city council will deliberate a 3.9 per cent tax increase next Thursday. (File)

City of Kelowna proposes 3.9 per cent tax increase for 2020 budget

The City of Kelowna’s budget deliberations occur next Thursday

A 3.9 per cent tax increase is among many issues that will be discussed by Kelowna city council at next week’s budget deliberations.

All 519 pages of the 2020 financial plan will land on the mayor and councillors’ desks on Monday, giving them a few days to browse before Thursday’s seven-hour-long meeting to discuss each line of the document. At the end of the day on Thursday, council will come out with a provisional budget for the next year.

The proposed 3.9 per cent tax hike consists of 2.08 per cent for municipal operations and 1.82 per cent for the infrastructure levy. Notably, the infrastructure levy is down considerably from last year’s 2.27 per cent.

The increase would see the owner of an average Kelowna home pay an extra $81 a year.

The summary that will go to council on Monday outlines a $151 million tax demand — up $8.5 million from last year. That number is made up of $147.6 million in operating costs and $14.6 for capital spending, subtracting the $11.2 million already allotted in general revenue.

Significant portions of the operating budget are earmarked for community safety ($38.27 million) and civic operations ($31.51 million).

The proposal also includes requests for 21 positions within the RCMP — including seven new officers — which would cost the city over $1 million.

Last year’s budget deliberations saw the proposed 4.4 per cent tax increase trimmed to 4.1 per cent by the time it was approved.

READ MORE: Residential energy retrofits necessary for Kelowna to meet emissions targets

READ MORE: Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses in pedestrian hit and run

Just Posted

CBC Radio tops the ranking again in Kelowna

CBC had largest market share for third year in a row say rating company Numeris

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses in pedestrian hit and run

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 4

City of Kelowna proposes 3.9 per cent tax increase for 2020 budget

The City of Kelowna’s budget deliberations occur next Thursday

Two gymnastics coaches raise money for Kelowna charity

Two coaches from Kelowna Gymnastix want to raise $5,000 for Her International

Parts of Central Okanagan will light up this weekend for holiday season

West Kelowna light up takes place Friday, Rutland light up to occur Sunday

Cat and dog die in house fire in Rutland

The house is located 195 Valleyview Road in Rutland

Bob Ross is coming to Penticton in 2020

32 of the late painter and TV celebrity’s works will be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

Out of the mountain national parks, bird populations near Revelstoke are in the worst shape

Interior Health finds Penticton’s fatal overdose rate ‘alarming’

The rate has been consistenly increasing since 2015

WATCH: Diehard Vernon Winter Carnival goers line up for tickets

Susan O’Brien was the first in line at 6:45 a.m. Friday

B.C. Transit finds 28 used fareboxes online, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Bryan McLachlan pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Most Read