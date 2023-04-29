Penticton’s Ellis Creek in 2018, after the city had warned of flooding. The city this weekend is monitoring snowmelt and the potential for flooding with temperatures on the rise. (Photo- Dustin Godfrey)

Penticton’s Ellis Creek in 2018, after the city had warned of flooding. The city this weekend is monitoring snowmelt and the potential for flooding with temperatures on the rise. (Photo- Dustin Godfrey)

City of Penticton monitors snow melt, potential flooding as temperatures rise

Public urged to avoid recreational activities like fishing and swimming this weekend

With temperatures on the rise, city officials in Penticton are urging the public to be aware of potential flooding.

The city says it is monitoring for the impact of snowmelt, with daytime highs expected to hit 29 C this weekend.

“As levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, being near creeks or other fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous,” the city writes in a press release.

They add that the public is advised to take caution and be aware of the following:

• Stay clear of fast-flowing creeks, rivers and potentially unstable banks

• Avoid activities like fishing, swimming, boating, or hiking near high-streamflow rivers or streams

• High streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers and increase the risk of drowning

The River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory on April 26, for B.C.’s Interior, including the Okanagan.

In its warning, they say temperatures are 10 C above normal on Saturday and expected to remain high on Sunday, April 30.

“At mid-elevations (approximately 900-1500m) snowpacks have ripened and are expected to respond with sharp rises in snowmelt rates over the weekend,” it reads.

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal marks next week.

READ MORE: High temperatures in the Shuswap prompt warnings about rising water levels

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CityNewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta’s two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Next story
Families minister says Tory premiers touting child care should ask Poilievre for plan

Just Posted

Small Shop Saturday returned to Kelowna for the first time this year on Saturday, April 29. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Buy local or bye-bye local’: Small Shop Saturday returns to downtown Kelowna

Vaisakhi was celebrated in Kelowna on Saturday, April 29 for the first time since 2019. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Thousands gather for first Vaisahki celebration in Kelowna since 2019

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake closed due to wildfire

BC Wildfire Service, the Lake Country Fire Department, and many more rural fire services are running through possible scenarios at Jack Seaton Park on Saturday morning to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Preparing for fire season: BC Wildfire Service runs through scenarios in Lake Country