City of Penticton monitors snow melt, potential flooding as temperatures rise

Public urged to avoid recreational activities like fishing and swimming this weekend

Penticton’s Ellis Creek in 2018, after the city had warned of flooding. The city this weekend is monitoring snowmelt and the potential for flooding with temperatures on the rise. (Photo- Dustin Godfrey)

With temperatures on the rise, city officials in Penticton are urging the public to be aware of potential flooding.

The city says it is monitoring for the impact of snowmelt, with daytime highs expected to hit 29 C this weekend.

“As levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, being near creeks or other fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous,” the city writes in a press release.

They add that the public is advised to take caution and be aware of the following:

• Stay clear of fast-flowing creeks, rivers and potentially unstable banks

• Avoid activities like fishing, swimming, boating, or hiking near high-streamflow rivers or streams

• High streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers and increase the risk of drowning

The River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory on April 26, for B.C.’s Interior, including the Okanagan.

In its warning, they say temperatures are 10 C above normal on Saturday and expected to remain high on Sunday, April 30.

“At mid-elevations (approximately 900-1500m) snowpacks have ripened and are expected to respond with sharp rises in snowmelt rates over the weekend,” it reads.

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal marks next week.

