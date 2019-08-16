City of Saskatoon hit by internet fraud that sends $1M to wrong bank account

The city contacted police after the fraud was discovered on Monday

The City of Saskatoon says it has lost $1 million after it was targeted in an online scam. Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark speaks with media at the Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

The City of Saskatoon says it has lost $1 million in an online scam.

City manager Jeff Jorgenson says a fraudster electronically impersonated the chief financial officer of a construction company that has a contract with the city.

He says the culprit asked to have a payment sent to a new bank account and the city complied.

The city contacted police after the fraud was discovered on Monday.

It has hired experts to try to recover the money.

ALSO READ: ‘Sextortion’ emails on the rise, targeting Canadians who may or may not visit porn sites

Jorgenson says the city is reviewing its financial controls to make sure it is secure from future attacks.

“The attacks are always there. They’re always changing,” he said at a news conference Thursday.

“The fraudsters are becoming more and more sophisticated, and our controls and systems have to become more and more sophisticated as well.”

Mayor Charlie Clark said the city decided to go public with the fraud to be up front with taxpayers and warn others so it doesn’t happen to them.

Two years ago, MacEwan University in Edmonton reported that it had been defrauded of $11.8 million when three staff members were fooled into changing the electronic banking information of a construction company.

The university said it was able recover $10.9 million because of a quick response by the school, lawyers, banks and the police.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

Just Posted

Walmart adds deliveries to Okanagan locations

Walmarts in Kelowna and West Kelowna now deliver direct to homes

Strong finish on the year a goal for Kelowna golfer

Kelowna’s Megan Osland continues with a test at the 2019 Canadian Women’s Open

Okanagan residents reminisce over Winfield’s Adventureland

According to the Lake Country Museum, Adventureland was the first park of its kind in the Okanagan

UPDATE: Fatal collision on the Okanagan Connector

Traffic is now open in both directions on Highway 97C

Pedestrian on William R. Bennett bridge allegedly caused several collisions

A man was ejected from his motorbike and went through the back window of a Mercedes

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?

Top women’s golfers in the South Okanagan for Canadian championship

Osoyoos Golf Club hosting the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: no smoke, just clouds

Your weather report for Friday, August 16th, 2019.

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Most Read