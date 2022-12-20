Roads in West Kelowna are cleared and sanded based on priority. (Black Press file photo)

Roads in West Kelowna are cleared and sanded based on priority. (Black Press file photo)

City of West Kelowna asking public to help snow crews clear the way

City staff reminds residents to drive according to conditions.

City of West Kelowna staff is asking the public to help do their part as crews clear city streets of snow.

With plenty of snow on the ground and more on the way, the city has the following advice for residents:

  • Park off the street for up to 48 hours after the snowfall ends. This helps plows clear snow from residential areas.
  • Pile snow on your property and keep storm drains and fire hydrants as clear as possible. Don’t shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks back onto the street.
  • Plows direct snow to the right, so when shoveling, pile snow to the left (when facing your property) and plows will drag less snow across your driveway.
  • Remove snow and ice from sidewalks bordering your property. The City is
  • responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks that are adjacent to civic buildings, parks and walkways.
  • If 48 hours after snow has stopped and crews have not been to your street, please submit an online service request. After hours, please call AEL at 1-866-353-3136.

City staff reminds residents to drive according to conditions by reducing speed, leaving extra space between vehicles, and keeping headlights on.

Roads in West Kelowna are cleared and sanded based on priority. An interactive map showing priority-level roads is available on the City of West Kelowna website.

For road maintenance on Highway 97, 97C, and Westside Road call AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204 and for WR Bennett Bridge, call Protrans at 1-888-769-2925.

READ MORE: Snowstorm prompts temporary parking ban for parts of Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaparkingSnowsnowstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Multi-car pile-up on Highway 97 near Gatzke Rd in Lake Country
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna

Just Posted

Traffic on the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
An hour to leave the city: Commuters stuck on bridge to West Kelowna after snowstorm

Roads in West Kelowna are cleared and sanded based on priority. (Black Press file photo)
City of West Kelowna asking public to help snow crews clear the way

A semi-truck causes road closures after hitting power lines in Lake Country. (Facebook/Dawn Loop Christianson)
Semi strikes power lines in Lake Country

Traffic back-up from a crash on highway 97 in Lake Country. (Facebook/Jo-Anne Jacobsen)
Multi-car pile-up on Highway 97 near Gatzke Rd in Lake Country

Pop-up banner image