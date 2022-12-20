City of West Kelowna asking public to help snow crews clear the way

City staff reminds residents to drive according to conditions.

City of West Kelowna staff is asking the public to help do their part as crews clear city streets of snow.

With plenty of snow on the ground and more on the way, the city has the following advice for residents:

Park off the street for up to 48 hours after the snowfall ends. This helps plows clear snow from residential areas.

Pile snow on your property and keep storm drains and fire hydrants as clear as possible. Don’t shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks back onto the street.

Plows direct snow to the right, so when shoveling, pile snow to the left (when facing your property) and plows will drag less snow across your driveway.

Remove snow and ice from sidewalks bordering your property. The City is

responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks that are adjacent to civic buildings, parks and walkways.

If 48 hours after snow has stopped and crews have not been to your street, please submit an online service request. After hours, please call AEL at 1-866-353-3136.

City staff reminds residents to drive according to conditions by reducing speed, leaving extra space between vehicles, and keeping headlights on.

Roads in West Kelowna are cleared and sanded based on priority. An interactive map showing priority-level roads is available on the City of West Kelowna website.

For road maintenance on Highway 97, 97C, and Westside Road call AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204 and for WR Bennett Bridge, call Protrans at 1-888-769-2925.

