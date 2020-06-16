City of West Kelowna asking residents to participate in community visioning

The City of West Kelowna is asking residents to participate in its community visioning process.

Titled #OURWK, the project will help shape the city’s future. Residents are encouraged to answer the first questionnaire from the city, which is available from now until the fall.

“Creating a clear and inspired community vision is the first step in updating the city’s Official Community Plan that will guide the community for the next ten years and beyond,” a city release stated.

Mayor Gord Milsom said they want to see changes in the community plan as they recognize West Kelowna is not the same community it was ten years ago.

“It’s time for us to look forward to what we want the next ten years and beyond to look like with strong input from our community,” he said.

“Our council and community should decide together what we want to achieve as a city and then update our plans to effectively reach that common vision.”

From now until early 2021, there will be various questionnaires and engagement opportunities available to residents. Those will be available online as well as within the community. Questionnaires will ask about residents’ insights on what they treasure in West Kelowna, what issues need to be addressed, and what ideas people have to keep West Kelowna successful.

A draft community vision will be reviewed and refined through further community engagement later in the year.

To participate in the first questionnaire, visit this site.

