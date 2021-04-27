The City of West Kelowna maps out construction area for drivers (Contributed).

City of West Kelowna begins paving work on Old Okangan Highway

Construction season is underway in West Kelowna, drivers should expect delays

The City of West Kelowna says now that the warmer weather is here, construction is full steam ahead – starting with crews repaving Old Okanagan Highway.

On Wednesday, crews will repave the highway between Butt and Gossett Roads.

Drivers should expect single-lane alternating traffic and delays on the stretch of Old Okanagan Highway for most of the day. The City is reminding the public to slow to 30 kilometres per hour through the construction zone, respect flaggers and crews, and obey signs.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained. All business accesses remain open.

FortisBC will be doing the work to wrap up a utility upgrade project that started in the fall of 2020.

“Unfortunately, work could not be moved to accommodate the scheduling of the nearby Gellatly/Carrington Roundabout construction closure, which is underway during daytime hours for several more weeks; Gellatly/Carrington businesses are open; use daytime detours via Highway 97, Butt and Carrington Roads to support those businesses – the intersection is open evenings and weekends,” said the City of West Kelowna.

Most Read