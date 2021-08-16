City of West Kelowna closes parks due to Mount Law wildfire

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also closed several regional parks

Smoke from the Mount Law fire near Peachland on Sunday, Aug. 15. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

As the Mount Law wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, the city is closing a number of local parks.

The following parks will be closed until further notice:

Oriole Park

Stonegate Park

Wild Rose Park

Glenrosa Cemetery

McMorland Park

Glenrosa Park

Last Mountain Park

Ranch Park

Glen Eagles Walkway

McIver Park

Gates Grove Park

Morningside Park

Astoria Park

Mule Deer Park

Glen Abbey Park

Glenway Park

Wildfire Commemorative Park

Webber Road Walkway

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also closed a number of regional parks.

READ MORE: Several regional parks closed due to Mount Law wildfire

The city is reminding residents that stage 2 water restrictions remain in effect and city-utility customers are urged to reduce their water consumption due to drought conditions and fire protection. Barbecuing, smoking and vaping is also banned in all city parks.

The city’s infrastructure services, water, sewage and drainage, have not been impacted by the fire and the BC Hydro line servicing more than 60,000 Westside residents has not been affected.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to burn at an estimated 800 hectares. The fire is suspected human-caused and is under investigation.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021City of West KelownaOkanagan