Smoke from the Mount Law fire near Peachland on Sunday, Aug. 15. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

City of West Kelowna closes parks due to Mount Law wildfire

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also closed several regional parks

As the Mount Law wildfire continues to burn in West Kelowna, the city is closing a number of local parks.

The following parks will be closed until further notice:

  • Oriole Park
  • Stonegate Park
  • Wild Rose Park
  • Glenrosa Cemetery
  • McMorland Park
  • Glenrosa Park
  • Last Mountain Park
  • Ranch Park
  • Glen Eagles Walkway
  • McIver Park
  • Gates Grove Park
  • Morningside Park
  • Astoria Park
  • Mule Deer Park
  • Glen Abbey Park
  • Glenway Park
  • Wildfire Commemorative Park
  • Webber Road Walkway

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also closed a number of regional parks.

The city is reminding residents that stage 2 water restrictions remain in effect and city-utility customers are urged to reduce their water consumption due to drought conditions and fire protection. Barbecuing, smoking and vaping is also banned in all city parks.

The city’s infrastructure services, water, sewage and drainage, have not been impacted by the fire and the BC Hydro line servicing more than 60,000 Westside residents has not been affected.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to burn at an estimated 800 hectares. The fire is suspected human-caused and is under investigation.

