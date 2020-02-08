City of West Kelowna invites bidders for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant contractors

There will be two tenders for construction work at the plant at Rosewood Drive

The City of West Kelowna is looking for bidders to finish parts of construction for the Rose Valley Water Treatment Water Plant.

Announced Friday afternoon, the city has made two separate civil work orders for the water plant at Rosewood Drive. The first tender includes excavation and blasting, roadworks and utilities while the second, which will be released later this year, includes reservoir foundation and plant structure construction.

“Providing clean, safe and reliable drinking water as quickly as possible to our future Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant users is a top-priority for our council,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“Issuing this civil works tender is a project milestone that continues to move us forward with the plant in operation in 2022. We’re looking forward to response from bidders as we begin to launch construction.”

Potential bidders can access electronic submissions here.

More information on the water plant timeline can be found at westkelownacity.ca/rvwtp.

The concerns for West Kelowna council is now how future Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant users will pay for the new services upon expected completion in 2022.

West Kelowna city staff will present council with the perspective water rates and user options in March.

