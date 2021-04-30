City of West Kelowna launches scavenger hunt with prizes

The Peruse the Parks program runs from May 1 to 24

The City of West Kelowna has created a new outdoor scavenger hunt in its parks — and you could win prizes.

The Peruse the Parks program runs from May 1 to 24 and allows the community to participate in a scavenger hunt to discover hidden symbols located at parks throughout West Kelowna.

Although most people have heard of West Kelowna’s more popular places like Kinsmen, Pritchard and Shannon Woods Parks, the city has some hidden gems located in neighbourhoods around the city.

Participants can download a score sheet to keep track of the symbols they find. Email a copy of your scoresheet to enter the prize draws.

You can also drop off the form at the city’s recreation office at 2760 Cameron Road before May 28 – if dropping off in person, mask-wearing is mandatory. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, closed Victoria Day, May 24.

If you have questions, contact the recreation department at 778-797-8800 or email them at recreation@westkelownacity.ca.

