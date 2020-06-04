City of West Kelowna property tax notices sent out

The city is asking residents to pay online before the July 2 due date

Property taxes are due on July 2 but residents who are facing challenges paying them on time have until Sept. 30 to pay without late penalty. (Pixabay)

More than 14,000 West Kelowna property owners will soon receive their property tax notices in the mail.

The city said the due date to pay property taxes is July 2 but due to financial challenges as a result of the pandemic, the city is giving residents until Sept. 30 to pay if needed. Property owners unable to pay by July 2 will not be charged the 10 per cent late payment penalty.

“For 2020 only, the city will charge the penalty Oct. 1,” city staff said in a statement.

Unclaimed Home Owner Grant amounts are subject to the 10 per cent penalty and the city said regardless of when you can pay, you are asked to claim the grant.

Residents can pay online through their financial institution, through cheques or money orders using the after-hours drop box next to the municipal hall’s main entrance, and lastly, through cheques or money orders sent in the mail.

The city is asking residents to note the following:

Cheques must be made payable to the City of West Kelowna, with the roll number written in the memo line

The City of West Kelowna does not accept credit cards, but does accept cheques from credit card companies

Postmarks are not proof of payment date for those who want to mail cheques

Eligible residents can also defer payments through the Provincial Tax Deferment Program. For more information, you can visit the province’s site.

For more information, you can call the city’s tax department at 778-797-8860.

READ: Kelowna BC SPCA busy throughout pandemic

READ: Police watchdog investigating fatal crash in Kelowna

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West Kelowna