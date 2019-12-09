City of West Kelowna proposes 4.8% tax increase for 2020

Tax increase will generate $2.3 million more in revenue in comparison to 2019 budget, city says

City council is looking at a possible 4.8 per cent tax increase for 2020 (file)

It could soon be more expensive to live in West Kelowna.

The city is proposing a 4.8 per cent tax increase next year for local residents as part of its 2020 budget.

According to the draft operating budget, the extra $2.3 million in revenue expected to be collected from taxes will bring the city’s total budget to $35.3 million for 2020.

READ MORE: West Kelowna council tentatively sets tax hike in budget

The city would also like to undertake several capital projects next year, including engineering improvements to Glenrosa Road from Glen Abbey Road to McGinnis Road at a cost of $6.5 million and the fourth phase of the Gellatly Road upgrades at a cost of $6.5 million.

Another major purchase in 2020 will be a new fire engine, which will come at a cost of $1.05 million.

Further down the road, the city would like to build a new public works yard in 2021 at a cost of $10 million and replace the Lakeview Heights fire hall in 2022 at an esimated cost of $8 million.

The city will hold a open house in late January or early February to discuss the budget in more detail before the 2020-2024 financial bylaw enters second and third reading.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations want Big Bar landslide cleared ASAP to allow fish passage
Next story
Vancouver Island police first in B.C. to offer mental health resiliency training

Just Posted

Icewine harvesting underway in Okanagan

Hundreds of tonnes of grapes expected to be harvested this year for icewine in surrounding Okanagan area

City of West Kelowna proposes 4.8% tax increase for 2020

Tax increase will generate $2.3 million more in revenue in comparison to 2019 budget, city says

Nominations for Kelowna Chamber of Commerce “40 Under Forty” now open

The chamber said the search for “Best of the Best” is on

Kelowna city council approves off-leash dog beach on Lake Avenue

This is the fourth off-leash dog beach to be implemented in Kelowna

Power restored in West Kelowna

Power is out for those living near Mount Boucherie Secondary School

VIDEO: Kenney lays out key demands for meeting with Trudeau

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney aims for clear signs of federal action on two-day Ottawa trip

First Nations want Big Bar landslide cleared ASAP to allow fish passage

Leadership calling for urgent action and resources to remove obstruction on the Fraser

Assessed value of Lower Mainland homes expected to decrease in 2020

Other areas of province may see modest increases over last year’s values

Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

Author Luke Whittall has studied the growth of the industry from the mid-19th century to today

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Cross examination application denied in Sagmoen trial: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

Competitive Christmas decorating takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

It’s not uncommon for neighbours to good-naturely compete with one another when… Continue reading

Alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain waives preliminary trial

Brittain will return to court in January to schedule a trial date

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

Most Read