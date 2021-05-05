City of West Kelowna puts more than $35M into infrastructure projects

The City of West Kelowna is investing $35.6 million into its road and active transportation networks this year.

As part of its 2021 budget, the city plans to extend sidewalks and shared pathways, improve roadways and drainage, add to its parks system and upgrade arena equipment.

“With steady community growth to our young city and a high demand for city services, infrastructure improvements are necessary to ensure the city can meet the needs of residents today and for generations to come,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“By investing in infrastructure now, we can continue to support our active community and enhance our neighbourhoods.”

The planned projects were, in part, made possible by the city’s one per cent infrastructure levy included in the 2021 budget’s 4.04 per cent property tax hike.

Some of the more significant projects slated for this year include the following:

• Construction of a roundabout at Gellatly and Carrington Roads and a pathway from Witt Road to Boucherie Road ($2.5 million)

• Road and intersection improvements at Stevens, Bartley, and Shannon Lake Road ($2.8 million)

• Sidewalks along Stevens Road from Westlake Road to Shannon Lake Road ($2 million)

• Road Rehabilitation Program ($1.2 million)

• Sidewalks and drainage improvements on McIver and McTaggart Roads ($1.1 million)

• Sidewalks and drainage improvements on Glenrosa Road ($1.35 million)

And, in terms of carryover projects, construction continues on the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, recently contracted at a cost of $45 million.

To learn more about infrastructure projects in West Kelowna, visit westkelownacity.ca/capitalprojects.

