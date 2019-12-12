City of West Kelowna releases proposed 2020 budget highlights

The $74.7 million operating budget includes the hiring of around eight new city staff

If approved, the City of West Kelowna’s operating budget in 2020 would be almost $75 million (file)

The City of West Kelowna has released highlights from its proposed 2020 operating budget.

Some of the planned investments from the $74.7 million budget includes an estimated $10.5 million for water distribution and treatment, $10.3 million for fire and rescue services and $8.2 million in community infrastructure projects.

Also proposed in the draft budget is the hiring of around eight full-time city staff, which includes four new city park positions, a new corporate records technician and an IT person.

To help pay for the new positions, the city proposed a 4.8 per cent tax increase in budget 2020 for West Kelowna residents.

If approved, residents will pay $96.46 more next year for the average West Kelowna home valued at $642,582.

Of the proposed 2020 tax increase, 2.8 per cent of it is to cover costs associated with 20 new city staff hired in 2019. It’s estimated the staff hired in 2019 will cost the city around $2 million annually.

The city suggested there could be two other tax increase scenarios depending on what council decides. Council has the option to consider a 4.5 and 3.8 per cent tax increase for households — both of which would feature less spending in the city’s 2020 operating budget.

For more information on the 2020 budget, you can visit City of West Kelowna’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspects identified after allegedly assaulting nine Kelowna students

Just Posted

Suspects identified after allegedly assaulting nine Kelowna students

Jonathon Pictin and Lindsey Smith are facing charges

UPDATE: Council budgets for 11 additional cops, moves tax increase to 4.15 per cent

The mayor and council have begun their eight-hour meeting to pore through the budget line-by-line

School board approves enrollment plans at future H.S. Grenda Middle School

Only Grade 6 and 7 students will be attending Lake Country school when it opens in Sept. 2021

Safe donation bins coming to Okanagan streets

UBC Okanagan enginnering students help design bins for non-profits

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP surprised by Conservative leader’s resignation

Arnold predicts Conservative party will remain united in its quest to become government

Vernon business evacuated after gas line hit

A natural gas line was struck, emergency responders unsure of size

Lug nuts loosened on several vehicles in Vernon

Mischief makers reportedly compromising cars; motorists reminded to check vehicles before operating

Vernon nurse pleads guilty to arson

Guilty pleas related to 2016 arson

Former Summerland lifeguard will continue to receive pension benefits

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to several child sexual assault and pornography charges

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

Most Read