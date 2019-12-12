City of West Kelowna releases proposed 2020 budget highlights

If approved, the City of West Kelowna’s operating budget in 2020 would be almost $75 million (file)

The $74.7 million operating budget includes the hiring of around eight new city staff

The City of West Kelowna has released highlights from its proposed 2020 operating budget.

Some of the planned investments from the $74.7 million budget includes an estimated $10.5 million for water distribution and treatment, $10.3 million for fire and rescue services and $8.2 million in community infrastructure projects.

Also proposed in the draft budget is the hiring of around eight full-time city staff, which includes four new city park positions, a new corporate records technician and an IT person.

To help pay for the new positions, the city proposed a 4.8 per cent tax increase in budget 2020 for West Kelowna residents.

If approved, residents will pay $96.46 more next year for the average West Kelowna home valued at $642,582.

Of the proposed 2020 tax increase, 2.8 per cent of it is to cover costs associated with 20 new city staff hired in 2019. It’s estimated the staff hired in 2019 will cost the city around $2 million annually.

The city suggested there could be two other tax increase scenarios depending on what council decides. Council has the option to consider a 4.5 and 3.8 per cent tax increase for households — both of which would feature less spending in the city’s 2020 operating budget.

For more information on the 2020 budget, you can visit City of West Kelowna’s website.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.