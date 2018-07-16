City of West Kelowna releases survey for cannabis store restrictions

The city of West Kelowna is asking residents to fill out a survey to help decide what restrictions should be placed on retail cannabis shops on the Westside.

On October 17 non-medical cannabis sales will be permitted under Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act; medical use will continue as per usual under federal regulations. In B.C. municipalities will have authority to regulate certain aspects of non-medical retail sales including: zoning and other land use regulations, such as distances between stores, parks and schools, business licensing, including restrictions on hours of operation and further restrictions on where smoking and vaping can occur in public.

The survey is available online at www.westkelownacity.ca/cannabissurvey and must be submitted by July 31. Paper copies are available at City Hall, 2760 Cameron Road for those unable to complete the questionnaire online. Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Feedback will be used to create potential bylaw amendments for Council’s consideration in the near future. To stay up to date on Council meetings, agendas and minutes, please subscribe at www.westkelownacity.ca/notifyme.

