A boil water notice have been rescinded for Lakeview Water System users (file)

West Kelowna rescinds the Lakeview System boil water notice

Users have been under water advisory/boil water notice for at least 44 days over last three months

The boil water advisory for the Lakeview System, has been rescinded by the City of West Kelowna.

The notice was issued Dec. 17 after an accidental line brake damaged the chlorination system at the city’s Rose Valley Reservoir.

According to the city the line has been fixed and additional tests have been conducted to confirm chlorinated water is properly flowing again to users.

Between September and October, the city issued at least four different water quality advisories/boil water notices for local residents.

Over the last three months, Lakeview Water System users have been under some kind of water notice for at least 44 days.

To remain up-to-date on water notices, you can visit the city’s website.

