City of West Kelowna rescinds boil water notice

A boil water notice has been rescinded for Westbank Centre (File photo)

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded a boil water notice for Westbank Centre and most of its downtown core.

The city issued the notice on Feb.4 after an accidental water main break occurred at a local construction site.

During the repairs, the city said crews conducted water main flushing and laboratory testing to ensure the notice could be rescinded.

This is at least the second boil water notice for Westbank Centre since last October.

To remain up-to-date on water quality advisories or boil water notices in West Kelowna, you can visit the city’s website.

