City of West Kelowna reveals new firetruck for Glenrosa station

West Kelowna Fire Rescue staff and volunteers welcomed the new engine March 10

The City of West Kelowna revealed the new fire engine for station 34 in Glenrosa on March 10. (Photo: Graham O’leary/Facebook)

West Kelowna welcomed a new fire engine to station 34 on Tuesday night.

In a traditional ceremony, the truck was brought into the Glenrosa hall, washed and cleaned and then pushed into the station by both current and past West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters.

A second new engine was later introduced in a second, private ceremony at Station 33 in Rose Valley.

