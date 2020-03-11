City of West Kelowna reveals new firetruck for Glenrosa station

West Kelowna welcomed a new fire engine to station 34 on Tuesday night.
In a traditional ceremony, the truck was brought into the Glenrosa hall, washed and cleaned and then pushed into the station by both current and past West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters.
A second new engine was later introduced in a second, private ceremony at Station 33 in Rose Valley.
