The City of West Kelowna revealed the new fire engine for station 34 in Glenrosa on March 10. (Photo: Graham O’leary/Facebook)

City of West Kelowna reveals new firetruck for Glenrosa station

West Kelowna Fire Rescue staff and volunteers welcomed the new engine March 10

West Kelowna welcomed a new fire engine to station 34 on Tuesday night.

In a traditional ceremony, the truck was brought into the Glenrosa hall, washed and cleaned and then pushed into the station by both current and past West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters.

A second new engine was later introduced in a second, private ceremony at Station 33 in Rose Valley.

City of West Kelowna

