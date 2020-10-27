City of West Kelowna to consider endorsing Smith Creek project

(Contributed - City of West Kelowna)

The City of West Kelowna will tonight decide whether they will endorse a development plan for the Smith Creek neighbourhood.

The project, a 900+ housing development on 154 hectares, has been proposed for the Smith Creek Road area, 3.5 kilometres north of the Westbank Centre.

Housing would be a mixture of approx. 683 single family units and 222 single-family cluster housing units.

This project has been in the works since 2014. According to the developer’s plan, the Smith Creek lands have been pointed to in the past as having future development potential.

According to a council report for the City of West Kelowna Oct. 27 regular council meeting, staff worked with applicant agent Protech Consulting to address concerns from the public and council.

Concerned addressed include Smith Creek Road/Elliot Road improvements, transportation-related concerns. These include the need for additional review of Asquith Road connection as an alternative to the Tallus Ridge Drive connection, and concerns regarding the overall impact on the broader transportation network, acknowledging that improvements may be required over time.

Currently zoned RU5 Rural Resource Zone, the developer is proposing the rezone parts of the area from RU5 Rural Resource Zone. This would require an amendment to the City’s Official Community Plan. None of the proposed rezoning areas are zoned Agricultural Land Reserve.

If approved, developers anticipate built-out could take place within 20 years.

To view the entire Smith Creek Development Plan, click here.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

City of West KelownaHousing

Most Read