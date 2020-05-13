City of West Kelowna to resume public hearings

The hearings are to resume later this month

The City of West Kelowna is preparing to resume public hearing after placing the hearings on hold due to restrictions to public gatherings ordered by the provincial health authorities.

According to Mayor Gord Milson, the city is adapting the format of the hearings to allow the public process to proceed with physical distancing requirements in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has created some very unique challenges for Council proceedings and I’m pleased that we can start to get back to business and begin to resume public hearings in a safe and meaningful way,” said Milsom.

When hearings resume later this month, members of the public will have the opportunity to submit their feedback to city council in writing by mail, email or by leaving a copy in the dropbox outside the doors of the municipal hall. As per the legislative process, all written submissions received on time will be provided to City Council in advance of the hearing and Council will have the opportunity to comment at the next reading.

The public will also have an option to attend hearings in person at the Municipal Hall if required. Council will participate in the public hearings electronically and comments by attendees will be received through a video conference.

To participate in-person, residents are asked to attend at the date, time and address stated on the advertised notice. Anyone wishing to watch the public hearing also has the option of viewing the live webcast available on the City’s website at www.westkelownacity.ca/webcasts.

“We want citizens to know that Council values the feedback we receive in writing equally with what we hear in person,” explained Milsom. “So while we are making it possible to attend at this time, we do encourage citizens to submit their feedback in writing and to watch our webcast from the safety of their own homes.”

West Kelowna has three applications that are currently ready for public hearings.

For more information about current applications, please visit www.westkelownacity.ca.

