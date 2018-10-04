contributed

City of West Kelowna warns of fake bylaw tickets

A forged bylaw ticket of $125 was issued in Sunnyside

The City of West Kelowna is advising the public of a fraudulent bylaw notice in the community related to garbage collection and is asking anyone with information to contact Bylaw Enforcement.

The City was advised on Oct. 2 by a resident of the Sunnyside neighbourhood that he was served with a fake “bylaw violation” notice with a fine of $125 related to putting garbage containers out too soon. The letter illegally uses City of West Kelowna identifiers and is said to be issued by “officer R.B.G”.

RELATED: Funeral for West Kelowna firefighter announced

Authentic City of West Kelowna notices of this kind contain the name and contact information of bylaw officers and typically have an infraction ticket attached. Bylaw notices are never anonymous.

The City is investigating the matter and is asking anyone with information related to this fraudulent notice to contact Bylaw Enforcement at 778-797-8810. Please also contact bylaw if you have received a similar notice.

City of West Kelowna warns of fake bylaw tickets

