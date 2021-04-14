City prepares for possible Mill Creek flooding

The City of Kelowna is providing sand at three different locations for property owners near Mill Creek

Sand is now available at three spots along Mill Creek to prepare for high water levels.

As the temperature is expected to rise, the snow will melt causing the creek water levels to elevate. Although flooding is not anticipated, the City of Kelowna is offering sand to residents as a precaution for freshet.

Grab your empty sandbag at Kelowna Fire Department Station #1 (2255 Enterprise Way) and fill it at:

•854 Burne Avenue

•1325 Sutherland Avenue

•1896 Marshall Street

Freshet is when snow melts and runs into local streams and creeks every year between April and May. Around this time of year, flooding is common and property owners living near bodies of water need a plan in place to protect their homes.

City of Kelowna