City Hall in Kelowna, B.C (Photo-Kelowna Capital News)

City preparing new agricultural irrigation rates for Southeast Kelowna

Over 500 agriculture utility customers are preparing to transition to the city’s water system

As more than 500 agriculture utility customers in Southeast Kelowna prepare for the transition to the City of Kelowna’s water utility in 2020, the city is developing new agriculture irrigation rate designs.

The city is aiming to ensure a fair structure that encourages conservation and supports farming operations.

“The agriculture water rate structure being proposed is a blend of a fixed-fee and escalating tiers that would be predictable and reward water conservation,” says Kevin Van Vliet, Utility Services Manager with the City. “The new rates will be determined in 2020 and come into effect in 2021, with water rates previously set by SEKID continuing through 2020.”

According to the city, the proposed rate structure has been designed in consultation with the public and utility customers, who provided input on water pricing values, priorities, concerns and impacts. Feedback heard through past consultation has been reflected in the proposed rate structure and billing changes.

The city is inviting residents to attend a drop-in open house to learn more about the proposed rate design.

Open houses will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Reid Hall (2279 Benvoulin Rd.), and on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Capital News Centre.

Those unable to attend in person can review the proposed rate structure online from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6 at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

In 2018, SEKID was dissolved for plans to expand the City of Kelowna’s domestic water system into Southeast Kelowna to provide area residents with water that meets Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

READ MORE: South East Kelowna Irrigation District dissolved

