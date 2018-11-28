The former Kelowna RCMP detachment building on Doyle Avenue will be demolished in the next few weeks says the city. —Image: Alistair Waters

City ready to tear down Kelowna’s former RCMP building

The now gutted building on Doyle Avenue will be demolished before the end of December

The bulldozers are just days away from moving in to demolish Kelowna former RCMP detachment building.

The building, on Doyle Avenue across from Memorial Arena, has been behind security fencing for several weeks and has been vacant since the city’s RCMP force moved into the new police services building on Clement Avenue at Richter Street last year.

According to city hall, the interior of the former RCMP building has now been gutted, including the removal of asbestos, and the only thing standing in the way of a date with demolition is the removal of a transformer by FortisBC. That is expected to occur within the next few days.

The building, which was renovated and expanded several time over the years, dates back to the early 1960s.

According to officials with the city’s planning department, the building will come down before the end of December.

RELATED: Future vision for Kelowna’s Civic Block area endorsed by council

No firm plans have been made for the site once the building is demolished, but the city has said the land could be used in future for high-rise residential development.

The site also stands in the path of plans for an extension of the public walkway that now links the arena, city hall, the downtown library branch, the Innovation Centre and the library parkade, all on or around Doyle Avenue, to the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Cawston Avenue.

