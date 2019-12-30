City seeks $15,000 from Penticton resident for unpaid fines, cannabis debacle

Former cannabis dispensary operator ordered to provide City with financial documents by Jan. 8

Jukka Laurio pictured in 2017 at Herbal Green marijuana dispensary on Westminster Avenue. The City of Penticton continues to pursue legal action against Laurio in order to obtain $15,000 in unpaid fines. Mark Brett/Western News/File

The City of Penticton continues to seek $15,000 in unpaid fines from Jukka Laurio, whose involvement with cannabis has landed him in hot water.

On Dec. 12, 2019, the courts issued an order to Penticton resident Jukka Laurio to provide a series of documents to the city. The documents requested include his most recent tax return and notice of assessment, with a filing date of Jan. 8, 2020.

Also by the same date, Laurio has been ordered to provide the municipality with a list of all financial institutions banked since May 7, 2018, as well as his most recent bank statements for each account and a list of all assets of value over $500.

“To date, he has not paid – nothing has been paid, and so that’s why the city continues to pursue legal action to take steps to settle that outstanding amount of money,” said Jim Bauer, Penticton’ chief financial officer.

“If he abides by those requirements on the Jan. 8, then maybe things will come to closure If not then we’ll see what the next step is, and what legal steps the city is able to pursue,” he added.

The Western News previously reported that the former cannabis dispensary operator and Penticton mayoral candidate was being charged with possession for trafficking, something he called a “social-political story that involves more than marijuana.”

In May 2018, Laurio’s illegal dispensary in Okanagan Falls was raided. The raid at Herbal Green Apothecary was the result of an investigation by RCMP.

According to RCMP, in May 2018, 100 pounds of cannabis and edibles were seized from Herbal Green, along with containers of vaporizer refills, THC-infused honey, balms, creams, perfume, membership cards and other items.

This operation in Okanagan Falls surfaced after Laurio’s dispensary in Penticton was shut down following a two-year battle with the city. At this time he was ordered to pay $15,000 in fines to the city, a result of Laurio operating without a business licence and in contravention of city policy, not to mention federal law.

