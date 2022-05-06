(File photo/Black Press Media)

City staff suggests against new Rutland cannabis shop

Documents show proposed store within 500 metres of establish cannabis retail outlet

It’s a no from city staff to a cannabis retail store wanting to set up shop at the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road North.

Development and planning recommend council not support rezoning the property at 590 Hwy. 33 West, in the Willow Park Mall, as it is within 500 metres of another property already zoned for retail cannabis sales. Eggs Canna is located in the Hollywood Station Mall just across Hwy. 33 on Hollywood Road South.

According to Google Maps, the distance doorstep-to-doorstep between Eggs Canna and 590 Hwy. 33 would be approximately 350 metres. However, city bylaws regulating cannabis retail outlets state the distance is measured from “closest lot line to closest lot line.” In this case, that is 101 metres from the Willow Park Mall lot line to the Hollywood Station Mall lot line.

The application will be before council on May 9. A previous rezoning application for the Hwy. 33 property was considered by council in Feb. 2020 but was not supported.

Council has supported 24 rezoning applications for retail cannabis sales since the subzone was created in 2019, with 23 properties being rezoned and one currently at third reading. the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has issued 18 licences as of April 2022.

