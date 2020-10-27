Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

City survey shows social issues, transportation top concerns in Kelowna

Residents of Kelowna have spoken up about how safe, and satisfied, they feel in the city.

According to newly-released results of the 2020 Citizens Survey by the City of Kelowna, 92 per cent of residents rate the quality of life as very good or good.

Eighty-seven per cent of people consider Kelowna safe. Eighty-nine per cent believe the city fosters a city that is inclusive.

Three-hundred adults of varying ages, genders and areas in Kelowna were surveyed over the phone.

“Although citizens believe Kelowna’s overall quality of life is good, indicators point to a continued focus on addressing homelessness, transportation, and crime and safety,” reads results from the survey.

However, just 53 per cent want the City to raise taxes in order to enhance or maintain services.

Open-ended responses in the survey found that social issues (46 per cent) and transportation (22 per cent) continue to be top mentions in the public agenda, with the COVID-19 pandemic, growth and development, and the economy, as secondary mentions.

They also found that two-thirds of citizens continue to prefer renewing existing infrastructure, versus building new.

You can find the full results of the survey, on the City of Kelowna’s website.

