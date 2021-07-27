Civic closures in Kelowna for B.C. Day

Certain city services will be operating under limited hours this August 2

Kelowna city hall will be closed for this August’s B.C. day statutory holiday.

Other government services will be open on Monday, Aug. 2, with limited hours of operations.

Parkinson Recreation centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Glenmore Landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The administrative office of the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will be closed, however, the gates will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city is also reminding residents of the ongoing hot and dry conditions. Outdoor wood burning is not permitted on public or private property within city limits. Gas and charcoal appliances are permitted on private properties, but the city recently banned them in city parks. Fireworks are also strictly prohibited.

Residents can still view utility bills, apply for certain permits, report graffiti and more through the city’s online service request at www.kelowna.ca/onlineservices

