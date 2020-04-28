Civic staff movement takes place in North Okanagan

Armstrong corporate officer hired in Coldstream, after Coldstream’s moves to Vernon

Some staffing changes are making their rounds in the North Okanagan.

The District of Coldstream’s director of corporate administrations Keri-Ann Austin has moved over to the City of Vernon, as deputy corporate officer.

“I’m happy to be back, since this is the place I started,” said Austin, who worked for Vernon 13 years ago.

To fulfill Austin’s role, Jennifer Graham has been hired for the Coldstream position, effective May 25.

Graham comes to Coldstream having recently services as the corporate officer for the City of Armstrong, since 2018.

Graham also worked at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

