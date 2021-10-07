Civil Forfeiture Office seeks $16,290 from Kelowna man following arrest

Kelly Ross Black was pulled over near Prince George in April

By Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

PRINCE GEORGE CITIZEN

A Kelowna-area man could be out $16,290 in allegedly suspicious cash found when RCMP pulled over a car for speeding near Red Rock.

Kelly Ross Black is the defendant in a notice of claim B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Director filed Sept. 20 in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

According to the statement, Black was a passenger in a 2011 Mercedes-Benz ML on April 18 when it was pulled over on Highway 97 for speeding and failing to display an “N” sign.

Police identified Black, who has an extensive criminal record, and during a pat down found on him $2,290 in cash held together by an elastic band.

A further search uncovered $14,000 concealed in the engine compartment, according to the claim.

A personal use amount of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging material were also found, the claim states. Black was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property but charges in relation to the matter have remain to be approved by Crown counsel.

Black’s record includes convictions for drug-related offences.

Black has not yet filed a response and the allegations have yet been tested in court. The driver’s name was not provided in the statement of claim.

