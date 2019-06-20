Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street (file)

Civil suit brought against Kelowna RCMP officer after ‘abhorrent’ interrogation

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

A civil lawsuit has been launched against the Kelowna RCMP officer at the centre of a controversial interrogation of an Indigenous woman who reported a sexual assault in 2012.

The woman, who was 17 at the time, is now suing Cpl. Kenneth Hall, as well as B.C.’s Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of Canada, in a civil suit that the claims the interrogation was “brutal, degrading and dehumanizing.”

She originally went to police in Kelowna to report a sexual assault, but was instead interrogated for more than two hours.

In a video made public in May, Hall can be heard asking the young woman if she was “at all turned on” during the sexual assault she was reporting. The claim contends he breached her constitutional rights.

READ MORE: RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 Kelowna interrogation of sex assault victim

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called the interrogation techniques shown in the video “abhorrent” while Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett called them “disgusting.”

The woman, not publicly identified because of her age at the time of the incident, is seeking damages, claiming the interrogation caused her serious injuries including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and attempted suicide.

Court documents say she is still affected by the injuries, which led to permanent disability and the loss of past and future income.

The women’s claims have yet to be proven in court.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Hall has not spoken publicly about his actions in 2012 and, according to RCMP, is not available for media interviews.

But RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan released a statement earlier this month commenting on the interrogation.

“We agree that on the surface this case doesn’t appear to align with public expectations or the current standards and practices in place when addressing sex assault investigations and supporting victims,” said Strachan in her statement.

Previous story
Victoria double murder trial: Blood spatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

Just Posted

Missing Kelowna man found

Albert Henry Johns had been reported missing on June 14 after last being seen May 31

Kelowna man arrested in takedown

RCMP arrest man believed to linked to string of robberies

Fast music can lead to a better workout: UBC Okanagan researcher

Upbeat tunes can make HIIT exercise more enjoyable, easier for less-active individuals

Lake Country’s young tennis stars shine in Rogers competition

The Progressive Fundamentals program is available in Lake Country

Hwy 97 westbound lanes are closed as a result of a ‘serious injury collision’

Reports of a cyclist and vehicle collision in West Kelowna

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Victoria area school grapples with death of 13-year-old

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

B.C. woman talks about the most common, dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

Penticton family honours loved one with acts of kindness, free coffee

The family of Kathy Castle want to ensure she is remembered by the community

Okanagan MP tables bill on RCMP Day in Canada

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold throws support behind Vernon-based campaign

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

Most Read