Claps and cheers for Swim Across the Lake participants

The 70th annual Swim Across the Lake takes place today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Residents of the Central Okanagan clapped and cheered to the Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling as the last swimmers entered Okanagan Lake’s water from West Kelowna.

Today’s weather forecast is expected to reach a high of 28 C. Today’s event also has a new free event just for kids as part of the event’s 70th anniversary.

A nine-year-old Kelowna resident has been training for the swim.

The race began in 1949 and is the longest-running and largest annual open water event in Canada.

