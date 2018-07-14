Carli Berry/Capital News

Claps and cheers for Swim Across the Lake participants

The 70th annual Swim Across the Lake takes place today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

This year’s 70th Swim Across the Lake is underway in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Residents of the Central Okanagan clapped and cheered to the Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling as the last swimmers entered Okanagan Lake’s water from West Kelowna.

Today’s weather forecast is expected to reach a high of 28 C. Today’s event also has a new free event just for kids as part of the event’s 70th anniversary.

A nine-year-old Kelowna resident has been training for the swim.

The race began in 1949 and is the longest-running and largest annual open water event in Canada.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police reportedly arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park
Next story
Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Just Posted

Police officer puts out bush fire in West Kelowna

The officer responded to the scene of a fully engulfed car fire along a forest service road

Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we share the top stories in Lake Country and Kelowna from the week

Claps and cheers for Swim Across the Lake participants

The 70th annual Swim Across the Lake takes place today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

West Kelowna Houston Pizza gets rave reviews before opening

The Saskatchewan pizza company is opening soon in the Westside

Water restrictions requested for Falcon Ridge

Kelowna - The regional district is asking residents to limit their water supply

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in Kelowna

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Staples has moved to the Okanagan.

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Police reportedly arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. rancher concerned after 2 of his cows shot near logging roads

Warning: story contains disturbing content

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

VIDEO: Man captivated by curious humpback whales off B.C. island

Pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay

Most Read