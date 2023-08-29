Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains held, continues to improve

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains held at an estimated 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains held at an estimated 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains held at an estimated 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains held at an estimated 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains held at an estimated 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains held at an estimated 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains held at an estimated 360 hectares. After an intense couple of weeks, it appears the community of Lake Country might be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

The Clarke Creek blaze continues to be held, according to BC Wildfire Services, meaning it is unlikely to spread beyond its boundaries under the current conditions.

After igniting on Friday, Aug. 18 just after 7 a.m., the fire spread and grew to an estimated 360 hectares in size. In the process, it has been confirmed flames affected three structures, all believed to be houses at the end of long driveways. The majority of the fire burned at the south end of Tyndall Road and close to the many homes in the Lakestone area.

The Clarke Creek wildfire is the third wildfire in what became a Grouse Complex in the Central Okanagan, along with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

While the fire is held, several properties remain on evacuation alert, meaning residents should have a go-bag ready at a moment’s notice in case the fire becoming out of control again. No one is on an evacuation order at this time.

At its peak, more than 20 firefighters and three operational field staff battled the blaze, with help from 12 helicopters. Structure protection crews were also on scene during the blaze but began to demobilize on Sunday, Aug. 27. Fire equipment is also being relocated to other parts of the Grouse Complex but crews are continuing to monitor the area for hot spots.

While BC Wildfire Services has the cause of the fire under investigation, it appears embers from the McDougall Creek wildfire flew over Okanagan Lake and ignited the blaze.

All parks and trails in the affected area remain closed to the public at this time. Davidson Road Elementary, the only school remaining in the evacuation alert area, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with all the other schools.

