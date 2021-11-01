Class at Salmon Arm elementary required to self-isolate for one week

Students will transition to learning at home while self-isolating

A class at Hillcrest Elementary will be learning at home while self-isolating for the week of Nov. 1-5. (File photo)

Students at a Salmon Arm elementary school instructed to self isolate due to a COVID-19 exposure will be making a temporary transition to at-home learning.

On Oct. 26, Hillcrest Elementary notified parents that a Grade 5 class at the school was asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as a person in the class may have been exposed between Oct. 12 and 14.

The following Sunday, Oct. 31, the school shared a post on its website stating School District 83 had been notified by Interior Health of COVID-19 exposures at Hillcrest on Oct. 25 and 26. One class was required to self-isolate until Nov. 5, and then self-monitor until Nov. 9. For the the period they’re self-isolating, students will be learning from home, with staff using Nov. 1 to prepare materials for the transition.

As of Monday, Nov. 1, Interior Health’s school exposures website only had Oct. 18, 19 and 21 as dates when there may have been a risk of exposure to COVID-19 at Hillcrest.

Other schools posted to the website included Shuswap Middle School and South Broadview Elementary (Oct. 18-21), Grindrod Elementary (Oct. 18/19), Highland Park Elementary (Oct. 25), and M.V. Beattie (Oct. 18-21).

Interior Health posts exposure notifications to the website when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there was a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are removed 14 days after exposure date.

