Class to be in session on time at UBC Okanagan

As wildfires continue to improve in the Central Okanagan, school is set to be back in session on time at UBC Okanagan.

Despite currently being on evacuation alert, in-person classes will begin as scheduled, on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“While the past week has been a difficult one for wildfires in our region, we are now seeing significant progress being made throughout the community and surrounding our campus. After consultation with academic leaders, regional partners, emergency personnel, students and faculty, we are now confident that classes will begin as originally scheduled and in person on Sept. 5,” UBCO said in a press release on Wednesday.

On top of classes starting on time, move-in day will go as planned on Sunday, Sept. 3 as well as orientation day for all new students on Monday, Sept. 4.

“We appreciate that the situation is not fully resolved and that there are many students, faculty and staff who remain under evacuation order or have made difficult travel decisions that will delay or impede their initial participation in classes,” reads the statement. “Please rest assured that we will work closely with those impacted to ensure they have the flexibility they require to start the school year successfully.”

The two wildfires close to the university – Walroy Lake in Kelowna and Clarke Creek in Lake Country, are both being held as of Thursday morning.

