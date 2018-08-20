Antony Knight. —Image: contracted

Classical music fundraiser set for Thursday in Kelowna

Soirée en Noir will go Thursday at Okanagan Mission Community Hall and raise funds for The Foundry

By Matthew Abrey

Local musicians will come together later this week for a “Soirée en Noir” to support of youth mental health.

Antony Knight, a 20-year-old local musician entering his third year in UBC Vancouver’s opera program, will headline the event, as well as organize the night of classical music at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall Thursday, Aug. 23.

Partial proceeds, through the Industry Project, will go to The Foundry, a local youth mental health and substance abuse organization.

Knight is no stranger to Kelowna’s vibrant arts scene. He has performed in more than 50 local productions and events over the last decade and in recent years was recognized for his outstanding artistic and cultural contributions to Kelowna. He received the city’s Teen Honour in the Arts Award at Kelowna’s 40th annual Civic and Community Awards gala.

Knight is also a composer and Thursday night’s event will be the perfect platform for him to present his classical compositions for the first time to the public.

Tickets cost $20 each for students and $30 each for adults. Knight is asking attendees to wear black clothing, as it will amplify the night’s theme of Soirée en Noir (Night in Black.) Food, wine and beer will be available for purchase.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Most Read