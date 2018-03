The Oyama spring cleanup will be held April 22

Bring your gardening tools, gloves and community enthusiasm to Oyama Sunday, April 22.

The Oyama Community Cleanup will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Oyama Community Hall. Volunteers will receive a free hot dog lunch.

For more information call 250-548-3204 or info.oyamahall@gmail.com.

