Cleaner air inside and out en route for Central Okanagan schools

Provincial cash will allow the district to purchase new buses, make school upgrades to heating equipment

Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts will be able to purchase new buses and upgrade heating, ventilation and air condition at several schools thanks for provincial funding from the Ministry of Education. (Photo by Ted S. Warren)

The Central Okanagan School District will receive a fair chunk of change from the provincial Ministry of Education for equipment upgrades and new school buses.

Each year the ministry receives an annual five-year capital plan submission from public school districts requesting approval and funding for a variety of minor capital projects.

The ministry goes over the requests, comparing them to the eligibility criteria of the capital programs offered and the available program budgets, and provides approvals accordingly.

SD 23 will receive more than $2 million for HVAC upgrades at Glenrosa Elementary, electrical upgrades at HS Grend Junion Middle School and two new buses.

SEP funding supports repair and maintenance projects that contribute to the function of the school and extend the life of the existing asset.

CNCP funding supports carbon-neutral projects that have the greatest impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing energy efficiency and operational cost savings.

BUS funding supports the acquisition of new buses for those that have surpassed established thresholds for school bus age and/or mileage, demonstrate significant safety and/or mechanical issues, that are required to support new routes in a school district without current student transportation service, or where the school district intends to create their own busing services versus using third-party contracted services.

