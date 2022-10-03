Clearwater woman identified as victim in North Okanagan motorcycle collision

A 35-year-old woman from Clearwater has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle collision near Grindrod Friday, Sept. 30.
The woman had been riding a motorcycle, travelling with a group, when she unexpectedly lost control in the 7100 block of Highway 97A and was ejected from her bike.
Despite life-saving efforts of those at the scene, the woman was pronounced dead.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m.
“On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and friends,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
