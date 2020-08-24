Cliff jumper rescued in North Okanagan

Vernon Search and Rescue transported an injured cliff jumper from Kalamalka Lake to BC Ambulance Saturday, Aug. 22. (VSAR photo)

Rescue crews were called in to retrieve an injured cliff jumper over the weekend.

“Our teams were deployed by boat and by foot to the cliffs in Kalamalka Provincial Park,” Vernon Search and Rescue reported Saturday. “Upon locating the subject, our members packaged the subject and transferred them to our waiting boat. Our boat team returned to the Coldstream boat launch where B.C. Ambulance members were waiting and the subject was transferred into their care.”

The individual had back pain upon VSAR arrival and was put into a c-spine.

The latest incident has crews reminding the public of the dangers of cliff jumping, as outlined by BC AdventureSmart :

Unknown objects lurking below the surface of the water;

Ever-changing water conditions and depths; and

Slippery conditions climbing to the diving point.

Local teams have been busy over the last week participating in searches, evacuations, & rescues both with their own… Posted by Vernon Search And Rescue Group Society on Friday, August 21, 2020

