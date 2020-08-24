Vernon Search and Rescue transported an injured cliff jumper from Kalamalka Lake to BC Ambulance Saturday, Aug. 22. (VSAR photo)

Cliff jumper rescued in North Okanagan

Search and Rescue transferred patient to BC Ambulance

Rescue crews were called in to retrieve an injured cliff jumper over the weekend.

“Our teams were deployed by boat and by foot to the cliffs in Kalamalka Provincial Park,” Vernon Search and Rescue reported Saturday. “Upon locating the subject, our members packaged the subject and transferred them to our waiting boat. Our boat team returned to the Coldstream boat launch where B.C. Ambulance members were waiting and the subject was transferred into their care.”

The individual had back pain upon VSAR arrival and was put into a c-spine.

The latest incident has crews reminding the public of the dangers of cliff jumping, as outlined by BC AdventureSmart :

  • Unknown objects lurking below the surface of the water;
  • Ever-changing water conditions and depths; and
  • Slippery conditions climbing to the diving point.

Local teams have been busy over the last week participating in searches, evacuations, & rescues both with their own…

Posted by Vernon Search And Rescue Group Society on Friday, August 21, 2020

READ MORE: Body of man recovered from Kal Lake after Coldstream cliff jumping incident

READ MORE: Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cliff jumpingSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New study calls for new approach to tackling overdose crisis
Next story
‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Just Posted

Big White Ski Resort looks to Canadians to open the 2020/21 season

Travel complications surrounding COVID-19 has made it difficult to hire international workers

Morning Start: What does the British Columbia flag stand for?

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

Another Kelowna flight flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A Calgary flight bound for Kelowna had a case of COVID-19 on board on Aug. 18

Jeremy Welder appointed as new CEO for Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Welder will take over for Diane Entwistle in October

Weekly roundup: Kelowna RCMP names new top cop, Christie Mountain wildfire, missing man presumed dead after 31 years

A look at the top stories of the week

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

North Okanagan residents praised for helping to douse fire

Small blaze off Cedar Ridge Road sparked Sunday, Aug. 23

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Motorcycle and SUV crash in North Okanagan

Second motorcycle incident in less than a week

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen working on re-entry plan for Heritage Hills residents

Christie Mountain fire had resulted in evacuation order in Electoral Area D

Enderby council in isolation following COVID-19 exposure

City office closed until Aug. 31, remote services only

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

Cliff jumper rescued in North Okanagan

Search and Rescue transferred patient to BC Ambulance

Most Read