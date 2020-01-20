Sheila Watt-Cloutier will be the keynote speaker at the event (Photo courtesy of Regional District Central Okanagan)

Climate change event coming to Kelowna next Wednesday

Panel experts will discuss how the Okanagan can adapt to climate change in the years ahead

Kelowna residents will be gathering at the UBC Okanagan Commons Lecture Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. to learn more about climate change.

READ MORE: Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

As part of the event, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Sheila Watt-Cloutier and other speakers will discuss how the Okanagan’s agriculture, health and emergency response sectors can adapt to climate change in the years ahead.

Other event highlights will be the release of the Climate Projections Report for the Okanagan Region, which investigates how the Okanagan’s climate might change over the next 30-60 years.

In 2018 alone, data compiled by Accuweather showed that Kelowna’s average temperature rose by 0.8 C.

For more information on the event, you can visit Eventbrite’s website.

