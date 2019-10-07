Lora Barry (left) and Tracey Rose held placards near William Bennett Bridge to demand action against climate change Monday night. (Paul Clarke)

Climate protesters stage protest near William Bennett Bridge

The protesters were from Extinction Rebellion, the same group that shut down bridges across Canada

A small group of protesters gathered near William Bennett Bridge to demand action on climate change Monday night.

The group of three from Extinction Rebellion staged the rally in solitaridy with other members from their organization that shut down bridges across the country earlier in the day, including Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver.

“The biggest issue at hand is the extinction of animals every day and the possible extinction of people,” said Tracey Rose, one of the protesters at the Kelowna rally.

“We want to bring a voice to this before it’s too late. The scientists say we have 10 years so we’re out here in earnst.”

READ MORE: Students skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

As a grandmother with 10 grandchildren she said she’s concerned about the future of the planet as climate change takes hold.

“This is the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Extinction Rebellion is an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimise the risk of social collapse.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Climate demonstrators shut down Canadian bridges as part of global action

Just Posted

PPC signs vandalized again in Kelowna

Both PPC candidates in the Kelowna area have had their signs vandalized calling them ‘fascists’

Kelowna redevelopment project one step closer to reality

Amended bylaws around the project have passed first reading by council

Drive-thru petition against wet housing to be held in Kelowna on Tuesday

Kelowna residents can sign the petition from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at A Plus Automotive in Rutland

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates forum tonight

The forum will be held at Creekside Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Kelowna Rockets capture first road trip victory

The Kelowna Rockets collected two of four points during back-to-back games against Prince George

Election 2019: Dan Albas — Conservative Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Dan Albas is running for the Conservative Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Kootnekoff: The power of just one person during an Okanagan driving dispute

Kelowna lawyer details how one person helped another during an insurance debacle

Ex-Penticton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for harassing colleague’s wife

Rachelle Blanchard had PTSD but judge said she still committed carefully thought out crime

Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

One Vancouver hotel offers welcome mat, bowls of bottled water, menu with prime rib bones and gravy

RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, Police conerned for his health and well-being

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational

State of the art loo installed in Okanagan

Downtown facility now open to the public

Most Read