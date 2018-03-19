Closet cleanout this weekend in Kelowna

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout helps ladies update their wardrobe this while supporting local charities

It’s a form of spring cleaning with the added bonus of getting new clothes and at the same time supporting local charities.

The annual Kelowna Closet Cleanout is taking place this Sunday at the Laurel Packinghouse.

The cleanout will once again help ladies update their wardrobes, and support local charities. Gently used ladies shoes, clothing and accessories will be available to purchase directly from ladies closets.

Mamas for Mamas will receive a portion of the proceeds along with any left over clothing donated by the ladies, with leftover shoes going to Shoe Bank Canada.

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout, happens twice a year (spring and fall). Paws it Forward will also be in attendance selling used clothing to raise money to support their rescue dogs. Every attendee will also get a chance to win some great door prizes, from some of our participating businesses.

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout runs from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m on Sunday March 25th at the Laurel Packinghouse – 1304 Ellis St.

“Early shoppers will get first choice of items, and be one of the first 100 through the door to get a reusable gift bag, with coupons and gifts from our participating businesses,” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, event producer. “But don’t worry…late shoppers will get some incredible deals, as these ladies really want to clean out their closets.”

More details about the Kelowna Closet Cleanout are available on www.kelownaclosetcleanout.com. Join them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/closetcleanout to keep up to date on future Closet Cleanout’s.

