Closet cleanout this weekend in Kelowna

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout helps ladies update their wardrobe this while supporting local charities

It’s a form of spring cleaning with the added bonus of getting new clothes and at the same time supporting local charities.

The annual Kelowna Closet Cleanout is taking place this Sunday at the Laurel Packinghouse.

The cleanout will once again help ladies update their wardrobes, and support local charities. Gently used ladies shoes, clothing and accessories will be available to purchase directly from ladies closets.

Mamas for Mamas will receive a portion of the proceeds along with any left over clothing donated by the ladies, with leftover shoes going to Shoe Bank Canada.

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout, happens twice a year (spring and fall). Paws it Forward will also be in attendance selling used clothing to raise money to support their rescue dogs. Every attendee will also get a chance to win some great door prizes, from some of our participating businesses.

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout runs from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m on Sunday March 25th at the Laurel Packinghouse – 1304 Ellis St.

“Early shoppers will get first choice of items, and be one of the first 100 through the door to get a reusable gift bag, with coupons and gifts from our participating businesses,” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, event producer. “But don’t worry…late shoppers will get some incredible deals, as these ladies really want to clean out their closets.”

More details about the Kelowna Closet Cleanout are available on www.kelownaclosetcleanout.com. Join them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/closetcleanout to keep up to date on future Closet Cleanout’s.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after semi truck collision north of Cache Creek
Next story
Your March 19 Morning Brief

Just Posted

City recommendation stinks says Kelowna developer

Troika Developments upset about city’s about-face on support of its Diamond Mountain project

Vernon police investigating sudden death near The Rise

Woman, 37, found unresponsive in home early on March 15; taken to hospital where she died

Kelowna boy donates hair to charity

An eight-year-old kicks off spring break with a buzz cut for charity

Closet cleanout this weekend in Kelowna

The Kelowna Closet Cleanout helps ladies update their wardrobe this while supporting local charities

Keeping the Okanagan on the Federal Radar

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr’s column

Your March 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Heat drops two at nationals, Lea an all-Canadian

UBC Okanagan come up short at U SPORTS women’s volleyball finals in Quebec City

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after semi truck collision north of Cache Creek

RCMP say person sustained non-life threatening injuries

Sanford helps Bears win 16th CIS title

Cole Sanford has an assist in final as Alberta beats St. Francis Xavier 4-2 for national title

Most Read