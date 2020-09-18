Construction to the northern section of the Okanagan Rail Trail is to begin Sept. 21, 2020. (Contributed)

Okanagan Rail Trail northern section closure begins next week

This work is a part of the RDNO’s long-term planning and maintenance to ensure the trail remains safe

More details have been finalized for the fall erosion mitigation work on the RDNO’s section of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Starting Monday, Sept. 21, the section of the trail from 4km – 12.5km will be closed until mid-October. The project will include digging into the trail and rebuilding damaged spots, so the trail will be closed 24/7 throughout the work.

“We understand that this is a disruption to the users of the northern section of the rail trail. We will do our best to complete the work promptly,” said Mike Fox, general manager of Community Services, RDNO.

Alternative access points remain open south of kilometre 12.5 in Oyama, Lake Country, and Kelowna. And, the Kal Crystal Waters Trail is available as an alternate route connecting Coldstream to Lake Country during this period of construction. View the map of the Kal Crystal Waters trail on the RDNO website.

This work is a part of the RDNO’s long-term planning and maintenance to ensure the trail remains safe and enjoyable for years to come.

Updates will be posted at www.rdno.ca/ortwork, and we will continue to share the information through the Okanagan Rail Trail Facebook page, so Okanagan Rail Trail users are aware of the scheduling and extent of any temporary trail closures.

